WELLS – It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Christopher Mark Hopkins of Wells. Chris passed away on Dec. 31, 2023, at the age of 65, following a year-long battle with cancer.

He is dearly missed and survived by his wife, Madeleine Hopkins; daughter, Elizabeth Hopkins; brothers John and Stephen Hopkins, and sister, Marion Skog.

Chris was born on Oct. 4, 1958, in Rockville Centre, N.Y. to Marilyn R. O’Reilly and John S. Hopkins. One of five siblings, he developed a deep Catholic faith from a young age, garnering the nickname “Father Peanut Butter” as a boy (his spirituality was only matched by his love of peanut butter). As a teenager, he paid his way through Catholic high school and graduated a year early. He spent much of his youth taking his boat out on the Long Island Sound before moving to the southern Maine coast in 1976.

Chris worked in the restaurant industry for many years, where the seeds of his lifelong passion for cooking were sewn. He waited tables and bartended at establishments including the former Piper’s in York and the original Litchfield’s in Wells.

Chris found his calling, however, in the real estate and insurance industries. He established himself as a well-respected realtor in the community, working for many years at the former Drown Agency and later at the Masiello Group. In 2005, he earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine. Chris brought these skills to the insurance industry, compelled by a deep passion for helping people find security and peace of mind. In recent years, he worked as an agent for Exit Oceanside Realty and launched his own business as an insurance agent, selling life, health, Medicare, and annuities.

Chris will always be remembered for his deep kindness and care for others and his lasting impact on his community. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, Feb. 17 with a service at St. Mary’s, 236 Eldridge Rd., in Wells at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at 1 p.m. at Village by the Sea, 1373 Post Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Chris’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.