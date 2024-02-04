SCARBOROUGH – Frederick N. Poore departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the age of 82.

﻿Fred was born in Lynn, Mass., the son of Donald and Alberta Poore. He attended public schools in Lynn graduating from Lynn Classical High School in 1959. Following in his father’s footsteps, Fred became a Mason joining the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts in 1963. He continued his membership for over 60 years. He joined the Coast Guard in 1963 and was on active duty until 1967. He was stationed on Graves Light and Deer Island Light in Boston Harbor as a lighthouse keeper (better known as a “Wickie”). Fred was a member of the Coast Guard Reserve until 1969 when he was honorably discharged.

﻿Fred often visited his aunts, uncles, and cousins in East Boothbay. His father was born in Boothbay and had many siblings there. This connection to Maine led Fred to move here in 1969 after his marriage to his neighbor across the street in Lynn, Kristine L. Hanna. He attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now Southern Maine Community College) enrolled in the building construction program from 1969 to 1971 while Kristine taught school in South Portland. This led to his career as a sales representative for various lumber supply companies. After retirement at the age of 62, Fred continued to work part-time in various retail jobs. His love of cars led to his last job with the Berlin City Auto Group as a vehicle delivery specialist. He enjoyed driving and delivering many different vehicles all around the Northeast.

﻿Fred kept himself busy renovating his home at Higgins Beach and with many hobbies which included crafts, woodworking, model trains, and antique cars. His antique car collection included a 1962 Corvette, a 1974 Jaguar, and most recently a 1948 Chrysler Town Car which he lovingly named Alberta after his mother. Fred loved working with his hands and creating many unique items made from wood. This included collecting driftwood on Higgins Beach and making signs from the driftwood.

﻿Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kristine, of Scarborough, his sister Barbara Flammia and husband Ray of Lynn, Mass., mother-in-law Evelyn Hanna of Methuen, Mass., brother-in-law Norman Hanna Jr. and wife Barbara of South Hamilton, Mass., sister-in-law Karen Hanna of Londonderry, N.H., brother-in-law Mark Hanna and wife Denise of Lynn, Mass., brother-in-law William Hanna and wife Susan of Dover, N.H.; as well as cousins, numerous nieces and nephews; and “my girl,” a 3 year old golden retriever named Sydney.

﻿Fred was predeceased by his parents Donald and Alberta Poore, father-in-law Norman Hanna; and niece Laura Flammia-Tong.

﻿Fred was deeply loved by all who knew him. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many dear family and friends.

﻿A celebration of life is planned for the spring at the Higgins Beach Association Clubhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Fred’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

