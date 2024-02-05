I got sad when I read the Jan. 26 Page 1 article on Coach John Fitzsimmons’ resignation (“Falmouth High football coach resigns in wake of players’ petition”). I wonder what the parents behind the petition were thinking when they made it such a public event. I worked for John years ago and throughout my career have never forgotten his leadership lessons.
Beyond that, did the parents and kids behind this petition look at the Falmouth football program and dismiss Coach Fitzsimmons’ success over many years? If those parents and kids responsible for the petition understood the significance of his leadership and commitment, would they have made this so public? I believe, as parents, we should teach our kids to evaluate the issues, exhaust all remedies, and be mindful and respectful of all people involved.
Yes, when we all look back at our careers, there is a time when we decide that we have done all we can, be proud of our accomplishments and know we have made the program better. That might be the case here, but did the parents and students have to make this so public? I have to ask them: Was this all worth it? Do these parents and players have a sense of pride at what they did to Coach Fitzsimmons? I don’t see how the Falmouth football program benefited from this.
Bill Keefer
Portland
