I’m an international baccalaureate diploma candidate and a senior at Gray-New Gloucester High School. I’ve been studying the economic effect of immigration in Maine for an independent research project. I interviewed members of Maine government, educators and nonprofit leaders to determine if the effect of immigrants on Maine’s economic well-being is positive or negative.

Through these interviews, my research into economic data and historical examples, it can be assessed that the impact of immigration in Maine is a net positive. This is for two reasons: the labor market and product diversity.

Maine’s economy operates at a low unemployment level; there is more demand for labor than there is supply. The dynamic isn’t that we’re searching for job positions for people to fill, but rather we’re searching for people to fill job positions. New Mainers add to Maine’s labor supply, increasing economic output and income flow, which leads to greater economic well-being.

New Mainers also add to product diversity. Diverse backgrounds, identities and cultures will demand diverse products. This is seen in programs such as Liberation Farms, a farming program to increase access to culturally significant foods in Maine, and in immigrant entrepreneurs throughout Maine.

New Mainers do not “steal” jobs from native-born Mainers. In fact, new Mainers improve our economy and economic well-being. To harness and increase the positive effect new Mainers have on Maine’s economy, we must acknowledge the positive effect immigrants bring and work to become a place where diversity is protected.

Kylie Jade Thibodeau

Raymond

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: