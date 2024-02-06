So this is Donald Trump saying the quiet part out loud. Republicans have long resisted any real immigration reform, no matter how loudly they beat the drum of “crisis at the border.” In fact, they love having access to cheap, disposable labor.

But more than the cheap labor, Republicans love the issue. Immigration and border security play so well to the base Republicans, but they’re not supposed to say it’s just a political ploy. No, it’s all about the threat to jobs and security and our way of life and the “poison” that will infect our blood. But now, Trump has said what he’s not supposed to say: that his supporters should kill any border deal because he wants to keep the issue and the anger alive. This is probably the only time he’s been honest with America. We should pay attention.

Joseph O’Donnell

Portland

