So this is Donald Trump saying the quiet part out loud. Republicans have long resisted any real immigration reform, no matter how loudly they beat the drum of “crisis at the border.” In fact, they love having access to cheap, disposable labor.
But more than the cheap labor, Republicans love the issue. Immigration and border security play so well to the base Republicans, but they’re not supposed to say it’s just a political ploy. No, it’s all about the threat to jobs and security and our way of life and the “poison” that will infect our blood. But now, Trump has said what he’s not supposed to say: that his supporters should kill any border deal because he wants to keep the issue and the anger alive. This is probably the only time he’s been honest with America. We should pay attention.
Joseph O’Donnell
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.