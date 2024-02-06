I find it deplorable that the Press Herald found the story of John Fitzsimmons’ resignation worthy of not only a news story, but a front-page article – twice. John is a man of integrity, honor and commitment. He served his country, his state, his town and his community for his entire adult life. To find a dispute from his players worthy of denigrating a man of his caliber is just outlandish.

This was barely a minor sports page article. To elevate it to a front page story shows a lack of intelligence. It is no wonder there’s a lack of people willing to volunteer to serve their country, state and communities these days, if this is the thanks they get for helping others. Shame on you for defaming this fine man with a non-story.

Bill Whitten

North Yarmouth and Naples, Fla.

