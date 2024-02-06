Holocaust remembrance memorializes the liberation of Nazi concentration camps and the horrific realities of genocide. Thankfully, the world continues to be appalled. Remembering this vicious history is crucial to fortifying continuing truth. In this context, Donald Trump’s recent Hitler-like pronouncement should give us pause. Declarations that certain groups of people are “poisoning the country’s blood” and forecasting mass deportations should send chills up the spine, as should his plan to use the military to enforce his dictates and suppress any resulting demonstrations.

On Dec. 22, 2023, the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt interviewed Trump. Hewitt asked Trump if he intended to be a dictator. Trump responded, “I’m gonna rule as somebody that’s very popular.”

Trump’s obtuse vanity aside, his use of the four-letter word “rule” tells us all we need to know. If elected, he would reject shared leadership to sustain and strengthen our democracy. He would shun, despite his evangelical support, Christian compassion for weary wanderers in search of a better life. He would fail to serve compassionately as his brother’s keeper. He would deconstruct the mercy mission of America. He would instead seek to dominate, to rule. He has been explicit; his priority would be to exact retribution for those who have pushed back against his criminality and indecency. That is what cruel kings, authoritarian wannabes, fascists, demagogues and, yes, dictators do.

In consideration of what the Republican’s vile orange Jesus has to offer, let’s say: No thanks.

Neal Guyer

Thomaston

