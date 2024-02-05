In rebuttal to the letter published on Jan. 30 (“Face it, Trump was never the problem”): President Biden is not senile, and his term has not been chaotic. Biden is fixing our infrastructure and providing millions for Maine to get rural areas connected to the internet. He has brought down inflation without a recession. We have the lowest unemployment in 50 years. He brought back manufacturing jobs. And, most importantly, he restored dignity to the office of the president.

Things were not “pretty good” under Donald Trump. The only major accomplishment of his presidency was a tax cut for rich people like himself. He took a sledgehammer to our European alliance and wrote love letters to a dictator. The letter writer stated they would rather have Trump in Putin’s pocket. Do we really think that’s going to work out well for us?

Right now, Trump is trying to block a bipartisan bill to fix the border and fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. He wants the border in chaos so he can use it to get elected, and the do-nothing Republican Congress is genuflecting to him and doing his bidding. And he is not funny. He is cruel.

Joe Biden has been a very effective president. I wouldn’t care if he was 100 years old. I encourage him to keep doing what he’s doing. Give ‘em hell.

John Schaberg

Portland

