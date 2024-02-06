Bath Iron Works announced Tuesday it hired a new vice president of supply chain and quality.

Eric Masna, who has 30 years of operational and supply chain experience and previously served as vice president of supply chain for Connecticut-based FuelCell Energy, will be responsible for building and maintaining supplier partnerships for the shipyard and leading quality assurance controls and oversight.

“We are pleased to welcome someone with Eric’s depth of experience and expertise to our vital supply chain and quality efforts,” BIW President Charles Krugh said in a statement. “Sourcing high-quality components and meeting our exhaustive standards are critical to making Bath Built, Best Built.”

Masna also served as vice president of supply chain for 10 years at Pennsylvania-based Triumph Aerospace, where he oversaw supply operations for 22 sites and 2,300 suppliers.

“This is a great opportunity to work for a company with such a storied history in providing for our nation’s defense,” Masna said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my supply chain and quality team to help BIW excel in fulfilling its important mission.”

Masna has bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He completed the Darden Executive Leadership Program through the University of Virginia.

Bath Iron Works last month reported it spent more than $100 million on 280 Maine vendors. The shipyard currently has 12 destroyers in various stages of planning and production, as the state’s congressional delegation continues to push for funding for the ships to address China’s growing navy, the Russia-Ukraine war and fighting in the Middle East, among other threats. Several Bath-built destroyers in recent months have shot down missiles and drones launched by Houthi forces in Yemen.

