If you’re planning a romantic but healthy dinner at home for the upcoming day of love, or you’re hosting the ever-popular “Galentine’s Day,” here are a few recipes just for you.

This aromatic spice rub for the chicken may seem unusual to you, but it’s so tasty and makes the chicken incredibly juicy and flavorful.

As you know, chicken parts come in all sizes, so just use a reliable meat thermometer to test the temperature. This inexpensive gadget takes the guesswork out of the roasting time – 165 degrees is recommended.

This entree goes well with mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli and carrot/coconut/almond salad as shown. The savory chicken also pairs nicely with baked sweet potatoes and garlic-sesame green beans.

For dessert, we have chocolate, of course, but in a version that’s gluten-, sugar-, dairy- and egg-free. It has taken me years to get on board with chia pudding but suddenly, I’m in for all of it. This light, easy pudding in all its forms has become my go-to when I crave a treat. Believe it or not, it does the trick, deriving its sweetness from medjool dates.

The plain chocolate version of this dessert (which can also be enjoyed for breakfast or packed in your lunchbox) is yummy, but to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day, let’s pull out all the stops. Get out those fancy cut-glass parfait dishes, or even use the wine glasses and go to town with the fixings.

While this creamy, chocolatey loveliness is still in the blender, you can add a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, a dusting of espresso powder or a drizzle of strong coffee. Or how about a light dash of mint or orange extract?

Fresh berries, banana slices or clementine sections are fabulous layering suggestions, but my favorite is thawed, frozen black cherries.

You can stop there or add whipped “cream” and some chopped nuts. Cashew cream is a lovely commodity to have on hand.

Roasted spiced chicken

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon paprika

2 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder

3/4 teaspoons cinnamon

3/4 teaspoons black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly oil a large roasting pan.

Combine all the spices in a small bowl. Leave the thighs “rolled up.” (Do not flatten them.) Brush both sides of chicken with oil, then sprinkle with spices on both sides and rub it in a bit with your fingers or the back of a spoon.

Place the roasting pan in the center of the oven and roast the chicken for 30 minutes. Check with a thermometer to be sure the temperature of each thigh reaches 165 degrees. The chicken may take longer depending on thickness. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Yield: 8 servings

Chocolate chia parfaits

2 cups non-dairy milk

5 large medjool dates, pitted and chopped

6 tablespoons chia seeds

1/3 cup cocoa or cacao powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Other extracts and spices, optional

Assorted embellishments for layering and toppings such as fruit, nuts and whipped “cream”

Pour non-dairy milk (I use almond milk) into a high-speed blender and add the dates. If they are on the dry side, or you don’t have a high-speed blender, allow the dates to soak in the milk for 30 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients, including optional flavoring. Blend on high for at least 1 minute, until everything is completely combined and creamy.

Pour the mixture into dessert dishes and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, but longer is better.

Just before serving, add your chosen additions.

Yield: 4 servings

Cashew cream

1 cup raw, unsalted cashews

1 medjool date, pitted

2½ cups water, divided

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Place cashews and date in a medium bowl and add 2 cups of the water. Allow to stand uncovered at room temperature for 10 to 12 hours. The cashews are ready when they break apart when pressed between two fingers.

Drain the soaking water from the cashews and chop the date. Place them with the remaining ½ cup water and salt in a blender. Blend on high speed until completely smooth, about 3 minutes. Stop to scrape down the sides of the blender and process for one more minute. This can be stored in the refrigerator for one week.

Yield: 1 cup

