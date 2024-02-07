Blues singer Jontavious Willis will perform at One Longfellow Square in Portland at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Tickets are $25 in advance at onelongfellowsquare.com and $35 at the door. Contributed / One Longfellow Square

Comedy

Friday 2/9

Jay Nog: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 2/10

Comedy Night at the Portland Elks: Kitchen open at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:15, Portland Elks Lodge 188, 1945 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com

Friday 2/16

Brendan Eyre: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Exhibits/Galleries

Thursday 2/8-Saturday 4/6

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

Through 2/14

“the House support itself”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. lightsoutgallery.org

Through 2/25

“A Walk in the Woods”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Advertisement

Through 3/2

Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 3/16

“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 2/9

“She is Conann” (2023): French and German with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 2/9 & Saturday 2/10

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24 advance, $21 students, $27 at door, $24 students. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Friday 2/9 & Sunday 2/11

“The Promised Land” (2023): Rated R, Danish and German with English subtitles, 2 and 5:45 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 2/10

“Celebrating Black Stories” short films: New York International Children’s Film Festival, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. 8-plus. portlandmuseum.org

“The Merry Widow” (1952): Opera film series, 1 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. $15. operamaine.org

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (1982): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Advertisement

Monday 2/12

“Oppenheimer” (2023): Rated R, 11:30 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 2/14

“Some Like it Hot” (1959): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 2/16-Sunday 3/3

2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 2/9

Anni Clark: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Valentine’s Open Mic Extravaganza: 7-9:15 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $5-$25 suggested donation, registration encouraged. mayostreetarts.org

Advertisement

Heather Pierson Mardi Gras Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21 advance, $26 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 2/10

DaPonte String Quartet: 2 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $30, students free. dapontequartet.org

Duane Edwards; Forest City Swing: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Onward: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Cliffside Push: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Jontavious Willis: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday 2/11

Rock and Roll Playhouse, Beatles for Kids: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door, free under age 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Baroque Music, “Songs of Love”: 4 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. Free. stbartsyarmouth.org

Marc Chillemi Quintet: 6 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $10-$25 advance, $30 at door. lemontblock.com

Advertisement

Monday 2/12

Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 2/14

Listen Up! Music: Noon, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Katie Oberholtzer: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tuesday 2/15

Advertisement

Ben Noyes: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Josh Ritter: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra; Falmouth High School Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 2/16

Mike Stackhouse: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Gruppo Antudo; El Malo: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Advertisement

Heather Lynn; Sweet Petunia; Grace Guggenheim: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

WPOR Wicked Winter Jam: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sans Souci, Jerry Garcia tribute band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Shrek Rave”: Shrek-themed rave, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $17-$27 advance, $32 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Advertisement

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Advertisement

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 2/10

“Shen Yun: China Before Communism”: Ballet performance, 1:30 and 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $80-$165. porttix.com

“Poison Arrow Burlesque”: 9-11:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 18-plus. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Vivacious Valentines”: Burlesque, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25-$35. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 2/11

“One Man, Two Guvnors”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

“Heidi”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Royal River Community Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. royalrivercommunityplayers.com

“Winter Cabaret Redux”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22, $18 students and seniors, $12 ages 12 and under. theaterproject.com

Thursday 2/15-Saturday 3/2

Advertisement

“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 2/25

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org

Through 3/3

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Advertisement

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
arts calendar, Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles