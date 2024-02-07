Comedy
Friday 2/9
Jay Nog: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 2/10
Comedy Night at the Portland Elks: Kitchen open at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:15, Portland Elks Lodge 188, 1945 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com
Friday 2/16
Brendan Eyre: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Thursday 2/8-Saturday 4/6
Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org
Through 2/14
“the House support itself”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. lightsoutgallery.org
Through 2/25
“A Walk in the Woods”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 3/2
Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 3/16
“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 4/6
“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 2/9
“She is Conann” (2023): French and German with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Friday 2/9 & Saturday 2/10
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24 advance, $21 students, $27 at door, $24 students. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 2/9 & Sunday 2/11
“The Promised Land” (2023): Rated R, Danish and German with English subtitles, 2 and 5:45 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 2/10
“Celebrating Black Stories” short films: New York International Children’s Film Festival, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. 8-plus. portlandmuseum.org
“The Merry Widow” (1952): Opera film series, 1 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. $15. operamaine.org
“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (1982): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Monday 2/12
“Oppenheimer” (2023): Rated R, 11:30 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Wednesday 2/14
“Some Like it Hot” (1959): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 2/16-Sunday 3/3
2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 2/9
Anni Clark: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Valentine’s Open Mic Extravaganza: 7-9:15 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $5-$25 suggested donation, registration encouraged. mayostreetarts.org
Heather Pierson Mardi Gras Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21 advance, $26 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 2/10
DaPonte String Quartet: 2 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $30, students free. dapontequartet.org
Duane Edwards; Forest City Swing: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Onward: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Cliffside Push: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Jontavious Willis: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sunday 2/11
Rock and Roll Playhouse, Beatles for Kids: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door, free under age 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Baroque Music, “Songs of Love”: 4 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. Free. stbartsyarmouth.org
Marc Chillemi Quintet: 6 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $10-$25 advance, $30 at door. lemontblock.com
Monday 2/12
Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Wednesday 2/14
Listen Up! Music: Noon, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
Katie Oberholtzer: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Tuesday 2/15
Ben Noyes: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
Josh Ritter: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra; Falmouth High School Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 2/16
Mike Stackhouse: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Gruppo Antudo; El Malo: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org
Heather Lynn; Sweet Petunia; Grace Guggenheim: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
WPOR Wicked Winter Jam: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Sans Souci, Jerry Garcia tribute band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
“Shrek Rave”: Shrek-themed rave, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $17-$27 advance, $32 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Saturday 2/10
“Shen Yun: China Before Communism”: Ballet performance, 1:30 and 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $80-$165. porttix.com
“Poison Arrow Burlesque”: 9-11:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 18-plus. eventbrite.com
“Vivacious Valentines”: Burlesque, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25-$35. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Through 2/11
“One Man, Two Guvnors”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me
“Heidi”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Royal River Community Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. royalrivercommunityplayers.com
“Winter Cabaret Redux”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22, $18 students and seniors, $12 ages 12 and under. theaterproject.com
Thursday 2/15-Saturday 3/2
“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 2/25
“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org
Through 3/3
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
