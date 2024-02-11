In response to my Jan. 22 letter (“Bellows engaging in election interference“) Susan Bennett’s Jan. 29 letter (“Bellows followed law with Trump decision”) suggests that Shenna Bellows’ obligation to review Trump’s nomination on Maine’s primary ballot justifies the process she followed to meet that obligation. Wrong. Bennett’s belief that Bellows was “following the law” is delusional. Democrat Bellows weaponized the law, denying Trump ballot access and denying Maine voters Trump access, basing her ruling on an imaginary insurrection. No diversionary tactics by Bennett (Trump did this or that) can mask Bellows’ indefensible actions.

There was no insurrection on Jan. 6. No one was charged with insurrection, so there were no insurrectionists. There cannot be an insurrection without insurrectionists. Thus, Trump did not engage in insurrection. (Logic 101.) Yet Bellows charged Trump with insurrection, tried him with her 34-page ruling, convicted him as guilty and sentenced him by blocking the ballot. Tyranny. Even Angus King and Jared Golden criticized Bellows’ decision. Other Democrats across the country, to their credit, are resisting ballot-cleansing initiatives. Right now, Colorado and Maine are the outliers, looking embarrassingly stupid.

Next, John Mishler’s Jan. 29 letter (“Trump supporters: Think, listen, look“) references Trump’s quip about being a dictator. Actually, Trump said “only on day one,” citing his intentions to “close the border” and “drill, drill, drill.” No dictator. Yet Biden, during his first week in office, signed a record number of 24 executive orders. One halted the border wall construction. Now millions of unvetted illegal immigrants are pouring into America. The Democratic Biden administration is cursing this country with an unsecured border, energy dependence, high inflation, surging crime, our enemies’ contempt and a Middle East crisis. George Bernard Shaw quote: “Experience fails to teach where there is no desire to learn.” Bennett and Mishler would vote for Biden again.

Nancy Chesley

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: