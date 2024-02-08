A Buxton man died of unknown causes at the York County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

William Alfred Austin, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, one day after he was arrested and booked into the jail, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Jail medical staff and first responders from Alfred and Sanford attempted to administer aid, but were unable to resuscitate him, King said.

Austin was arrested on two outstanding warrants for drug possession and violating the conditions of release, the sheriff said. Austin’s mother declined to talk about her son on Thursday when reached by a reporter.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating Austin’s death, which is standard practice when a prisoner dies in Maine.

