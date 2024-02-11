FICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)
2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)
3. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)
4. “Good Material,” by Dolly Alderton (Knopf)
5. “So Late in The Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)
6. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)
7. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
10. “Martyr!,” by Kavek Akbar (Knopf)
Paperback
1. “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” by Benjamin Stevenson (Mariner Books)
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
3. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celandon Books)
4. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)
5. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)
6. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton & Company)
7. “Babel,” by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
8. “The Poacher’s Son,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)
9. “True Biz,” by Sara Novic (Random House Publishing)
10. “Chain Gang All Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei Brenyah (Pantheon Books)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)
2. “Oath and Honor,” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown, and Company)
3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)
4. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)
5. “Good Inside,” by Becky Kennedy (Harper)
6. “That’s What She Said,” by Kimothy Joy (Harper)
7. “The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “5 Ingredients Mediterranean,” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books)
9. “Hidden Potential,” by Adam Grant (Viking)
10. “Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!,” by Kate Bowler (Convergent Books)
Paperback
1. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus Books)
2. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)
3. “Master Slave Husband Wife,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)
5. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial)
6. “Starry Messenger,” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt Paperbacks)
7. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)
8. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)
9. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
10. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)
— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland
