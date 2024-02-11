This week’s poem, Evelyn Alsup’s “Winter Song,” lyrically conjures late-winter rituals and cycles. I love this poem’s clarion voice and its beautiful, achingly embodied imagery of washing and walking, waiting and circling.
Alsup is 18 and lives in Portland. She loves to read and write and has recently enjoyed the work of Charles Simic and Frank O’Hara.
Winter Song
By Evelyn Alsup
Late February is here.
I can feel it through the windows.
In this city,
I walk while there is light.
I wash my face each night.
And wait until I am here in this body
with the soft pulse in my fingertips.
Ritual is lonely,
wide circles around
a soft new face.
Only to be clean.
This is all I have for myself.
The rest is for you.
This city is waning,
old and bald and freezing.
We will still come back.
For what we need,
for gentle domesticity
How is that?
We can know already,
feel it walk ahead of us
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Winter Song,” copyright 2024 by Evelyn Alsup, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.