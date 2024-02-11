FALMOUTH – Joseph “Joe” Quinn Dahms, 41, of Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a 12-year battle with Cancer.

Joseph Quinn Dahms was born on a football Sunday Dec. 12, 1982, to loving parents Kevin and Caroline (Hebert) Dahms.

Members of his family include his beloved daughter Eleanor M. Dahms of North Anson; his brother Alexander Dahms of Jackman; aunts and uncles, Larry and Maureen Dahms, Beth Loney, Matthew and Maureen Hebert, Ronda Gagne, Gerry Hebert, Karen Thompson; cousins Stephanie, who Joey shared a special bond with, and her husband Derek; Eric, Chris, Micheal, Meagan, Jessa, Leah, Nathan, Mark, Greg, Kimberly, Kristina, Angela, Jeff; and Joe’s girlfriend, Leah Roberts.

Joe was predeceased by his grandparents, Gerald and Patricia Hebert and Patricia Bailey; his aunt, Janis Reynolds; and cousin, Ross Thomas.

The friendships Joe made in his life are too many to list-know that Joe carried you in his heart and valued each and every one of you.

Joey grew up in Gorham where he made life long friends attending Gorham schools. He graduated from Gorham High School, Class of 2001. Joe graduated from Southern Maine Community College, earning an associate degree in Criminal Justice. Joe then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Joseph’s College of Maine.

Joe’s Criminal Justice Degree led to employment at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer. Joe’s career at the Cumberland County Jail was shortened with his cancer diagnosis. As a result, Joe had received unbelievable amounts of love and support at the beginning of his 12-year battle from his co workers, the community, friends and family.

Joe’s most recent proud moment was when Ellie surprised him with her basketball jersey with the number 8. The Dahms tradition continues, as Joe wore the number 8 while playing sports.

Some of Joe’s passions included a love for watching hockey, football and WWE Wrestling. Joe enjoyed attending Portland Pirates hockey games and watching the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. Above all else, Joe enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Joe’s incredible medical team from the start of his 12-year battle included Dr. Devon Evans, Dr. Mark Wrona, Gretchen Preneta NPA and the staff at New England Cancer Specialist. The Gibson Pavilion floor at Maine Medical Center is where Joe formed friendships among the staff. The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House staff provided excellent support and care to Joe and his family during his final days. There are guardian angels amongst us and the staff at New England Cancer Specialist, Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Hospice House has such professionals who provide care and comfort to patients and families.

A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held Friday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at The Point, 345 Clark’s Pond Parkway, in South Portland, Maine.

To express condolences or to participate in Joe’s online tribute, please visit: http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flower memorials, please consider a contribution to his daughter Ellie’s education fund at HTTPS://gofund.me/dfv24c68search for Joseph Dahms

