SANFORD – Louis D. “Rubby” Robichaud, 94, of Sanford, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Dec. 5, 2023, at the Southern Maine Health Care Hospital in Biddeford.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish-Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Louis’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

