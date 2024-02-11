PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” Harry Jenkins, 76, passed away on Jan. 29, 2024 at Maine Medical Center, in Portland, with family by his side, following a short but hard fought battle with liver disease.

Bob grew up in Falmouth with his parents and grandparents at 41 Allen Ave. Extension. He attended Falmouth schools then earned his bachelor and master degrees at the University of Southern Maine in Secondary Mathematics Education.

Bob had two daughters, Judi Jenkins (wife Robin) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Kathy Lavoie (partner Ray Dabbs) of Winston-Salem, N.C. Judi and Kathy gave Bob six grandchildren, whom he treasured. From Phoenix, Ariz. are Ian MacCardle (wife Kaitlin), Declan MacCardle, Kelcie MacCardle. From North Carolina are Emily Betters, Erin Betters (partner Brandon) and Cole Lavoie.

When Bob married his second wife, Gloria, he gained a second family whom he also treasured, Tonya Brown (husband Andy) of Veazie, along with their children, Madison and Camden; and Travis Thompson (wife Tara) of Athens, with their children, James Thompson (wife Paige) and Dylan Thompson. The youngest star in Bob’s universe was great-granddaughter, Olivia Thompson, daughter of James and Paige.

Bob was uncle to Elisa Foreman, Edward Metetsky and their families. Bob’s close friend and cousin is Margery Jenkins of Hasting-on-Hudson, N.Y.

Bob was predeceased by grandparents Herbert and Blanche Jenkins and Harry and Ida May McCann; parents Raymond and Dorothy Jenkins of Falmouth; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Tom Mestetsky.

A summer Celebration of Life will be announced later. Arrangements are being made by Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to

Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington.