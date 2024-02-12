A ruling by a lower court justice on the matter of allowing public access at Moody Beach in Wells is heading to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and possibly the U.S. Supreme Court, says an attorney representing the plaintiffs who want to be able to walk and recreate on state beaches.

Benjamin Ford of the Portland law firm Archipelago said in an interview Monday that the plaintiffs will appeal to the state’s highest court the Feb. 9 ruling by Maine Superior Court Justice John O’Neil Jr. that denied Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey’s motion for summary judgment.

O’Neil granted the defendants’ motion for summary judgment, upholding a previous court decision that allows fishing, fowling and navigation within the intertidal zone, but which does not allow general recreational activity. The defendants are identified in court documents as OA 2012 Trust, Judy’s Moody LLC, and Ocean 503.

Ford, who represents members of the public who want to guarantee the right of the public to be able to walk and recreate on Moody Beach, said a favorable ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court will not only impact Moody Beach, but public access to beaches along the coast of Maine.

“Although I disagree with the judge’s decision, I appreciate that it has come this early,” Ford said in a statement. “Inevitably, the defendants would have appealed had Judge O’Neil ruled in our favor, so now we can just move straight to the state’s highest court and save everyone a little time and money.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the Maine Attorney General said that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Ford said he will file an appeal with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court this month. He said legal observers believe the case could ultimately be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Orlando Delogu, a plaintiff in the case and emeritus professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law, said having the case brought before the U.S. Supreme Court would be a good outcome for the people of Maine.

“I am confident that the highest court in the land would reestablish widely shared principles of law,” Delogu said in a statement. “With limited exceptions, intertidal lands are incapable of private ownership. Title to these lands is held by the state in trust for the public.”

In 1986 and 1989, the Supreme Judicial Court considered a title case brought by property owners on Moody Beach. In those two opinions, the justices found that private owners own all the way to the low-tide line, but the public still had limited rights to use private land in the intertidal zone for “fishing, fowling and navigation.” That language dates to an ordinance from the 1640s, and its meaning has long been disputed.

