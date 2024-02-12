MERCER — Police seized more than 500 marijuana plants and several pounds of harvested marijuana at a local residence Friday in the latest bust of an illegal marijuana growing operation in central Maine.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of multiple other law enforcement agencies, obtained a drug search warrant for the home on Rome Road in Mercer after “it was suspected that illegal marijuana plant cultivation type activities were taking place” there, Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in a statement Monday.

No arrests were made because nobody was present at the home during the search, but 553 “mostly” mature plants and several pounds of harvested marijuana were seized, Lancaster said. Police also seized other drug-related items and a chemical prohibited in Maine.

Nearly the whole residence was being used for the growing operation, according to Lancaster. The town of Mercer’s code enforcement officer was notified following the search because of the condition of the property and the presence of the illegal chemical.

When located, the people involved in the operation face class B charges of cultivation of marijuana and trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to Lancaster.

The Waterville Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy assisted the Sheriff’s Office in executing the search warrant, according to Lancaster. The Somerset and Kennebec District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

Friday’s bust in Mercer joins a growing list of similar investigations across the state as Maine’s congressional delegation has called for federal officials to investigate illegal marijuana growing operations that reportedly benefit Chinese investors. Police in recent weeks have conducted searches, and, in some cases, made arrests at homes in Belgrade, China, Cornville, Norridgewock and Whitefield.

Police have not said whether the grows are connected.

Related Headlines Pair charged after returning to alleged illegal marijuana grow site in Whitefield, police say

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: