Saco police are still searching for three men who, they said, fled from the scene of a car crash and shooting on Friday afternoon.

A statement from the department late Monday morning provided little new information about the manhunt, which began after a gray Honda SUV ran a red light at the intersection of North and Elm streets and crashed into another vehicle.

Saco police said that three occupants of the SUV — not four, as investigators initially believed — leapt out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. A fourth person seen running from the area was uninvolved, police said Monday.

Shortly before the crash, the suspects in the SUV exchanged gunfire with occupants of a red Dodge Charger near the intersection of Elm and Temple streets, according to the police. Footage taken by a bystander just after the crash and shared on social media shows the Dodge driven through the intersection as someone runs from the SUV.

Police said Monday that they have identified another dark SUV with tinted windows that was captured on video near the area where the suspects fled. Police have not publicly identified that driver, nor any of the suspects. That vehicle is part of the department’s ongoing investigation.

