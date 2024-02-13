Adult Services Librarian Hazel Onsrud of Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick has been appointed to the Sustainable Libraries Initiative Advisory Board. This month, Curtis Memorial Library became the first library outside of New York to be certified by SLI. Onsrud’s work in creating the Library of Things (currently over 450 items), the Growing Literacy program with Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, Eco Crafts and so much more contributed greatly to the Curtis team that worked to secure the certification.

Onsrud will “provide a revitalizing force, enabling the SLI to grow and bring about a change in libraries” and “help champion libraries as beacons of resiliency in our communities and encourage action in the face of adversity and the destabilization of our climate,” SLI stated in a prepared release.

The Sustainable Libraries Initiative provides library leaders with a proven path forward to co-create libraries and communities that will thrive in the coming years. The Sustainable Library Certification Program and the SLI community of practice focuses leadership to enable libraries and, ultimately, their communities to become more environmentally sound, socially equitable and economically feasible.

