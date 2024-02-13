Bath-based Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine is hosting the third annual Love to Build Art Auction from Feb. 14-24. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the auction will be spent on local affordable housing solutions in southern Midcoast.

“Construction of a new Habitat home in 2012 cost Habitat about $85,000,” Adam Lacher, Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine executive director, said in a prepared release. “Today, building that same modest home costs roughly $225,000. That’s a 165% increase. When we receive vital funds from community events like the Love to Build Art Auction, we ensure local families have the opportunity to own a decent place to live for years to come without jeopardizing their hard-earned finances.”

The auction features original works from artists and volunteers, including art donated directly by local artists, including Val Upham, Wayne Robbins, John Wright and Deborah Ellington, as well as art donated to the ReStore.

Brunswick artist Upham kicked off the first Love to Build Art Auction with 20 donated original paintings made on wood reclaimed from Habitat programs. Last year, the event raised nearly $12,000, and continuing her support this year, Val Upham has donated two original works of art.

“The foundation to any cause is volunteerism,” Upham said. “Caring for the well-being of others is the best tool in our toolbox. The “Love to Build Art Auction” is where creative talent comes together and raises money to bring comfort to struggling members of our community.”

Auction items are currently on display at the Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine ReStore, 1 Chandler Drive, Bath, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Live, online bidding can be accessed at go.rallyup.com/love2build2024.

