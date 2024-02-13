Annually, the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber selects award winners each spring to recognize the incredible accomplishments of business leaders in our region. This year was one of our most difficult tasks as we received so many nominations. Though the selection process was difficult, we have a slate of winners we are exceedingly proud of.

The award winners are a mix of individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations, but overall, none of these leaders wear only one hat. The common thread is their community involvement, how they elevate their staff, how they represent their industries and how well-respected they are for their efforts to make our entire region stronger.

The award winners will be honored at the BBRC Annual Awards Dinner Friday from 5-8 p.m. on March 8 at the St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick. The night will be catered by Cook’s Lobster & Ale House, as they have done so for the past several years to much acclaim, and the night will feature the premiere of eight videos produced by Sturdy Production.

We have a few weeks to talk about tickets and Awards Night logistics (and the information is featured on our website at midcoastmaine.com, including purchasing tickets if you want) so let’s not bury the lead any longer. Here are our eight award recipients:

• Glenn Hutchinson has been an influential leader for years and, as the CEO of Bath Savings Institution, has helped shape this region into what it is today. Beyond the impact Bath Savings has on the businesses and citizens in the region, Glenn has also created a corporate culture that makes every branch, regardless of location, feel like the hometown branch. Glenn is the 2024 Harry C. Crooker Lifetime Achievement Award winner, which goes to individuals who have gone above and beyond to help make the Bath-Brunswick region thrive.

• Ray Nagel of Independence Association is a leading advocate for adults with disabilities and has helped raise the awareness of mental health both across our region and statewide. Being less out-front than other nonprofits due to the sensitive nature of the work, Ray has worked with legislators to craft better bills to address specific needs and has grown Independence Association to one of the most reputable organizations in their industry anywhere. Ray’s leadership style is driven by his 22 years of military service in the Army where he reached the rank of lieutenant colonel. For his leadership and military background, the veterans committee has selected Ray as the 2024 recipient of the prestigious Joshua L. Chamberlain Award.

• Morgan Miller is a midwife, lactation consultant and owner of Soft Corner Midwifery. Morgan started her business from zero clients in March 2020 when she and her partner moved to Maine to now owning a thriving birth center and midwifery practice in Bath. Soft Corner has expanded from just Morgan to now three midwives, two assistant midwives and a care team of six professionals. Their story is a tremendous one that we can’t wait to share with you. Soft Corner Midwifery is the recipient of the 2024 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award.

• Evan Gleason of Clark Insurance is, to put it plainly, a top-notch human. He received glowing nominations from several people in the area not only for his professionalism and knowledge in his industry but also for the care and welcoming approach he gives to all he interacts with. We’ve noticed the same attributes in the projects he has helped with at the BBRC as Evan has been an active member of several committees and was involved in all three of our major events of the BBRC last year. Evan is the 2024 Volunteer of the Year.

• Jen Charbonneau, along with husband Nick, have become leading voices and supporters of the chamber and advocates for all things Harpswell since taking over Cook’s Lobster & Ale House seven years ago. Beyond what they do as business owners, they are through-and-through community leaders in helping with whatever is needed, including their great work with the Harpswell Home Heating Assistance program and many more fundraisers. Jen joined the BBRC Board of Directors in the little spare time she has and has helped our organization immeasurably. She has partnered with the chamber on several big and small projects, is a sound voice in the meetings and is a huge supporter of what we do. Chamber Board President Shannon Anketell has selected Jen to be the 2024 President’s Award recipient.

• Both the 2024 Small Business of the Year and 2024 Large Business of the Year have lots in common. They’ve built strong company cultures and their employees are engaged with numerous community projects and events, and it’s clear they make it a priority. They are both truly industry leaders in their fields, and their engagement in our BBRC programs makes them more than worthy of our recognition.

Reform Physical Therapy (our SBOY) is led by Jill Partridge who chose Brunswick as the company headquarters just over two years ago, while also having a Topsham branch. Jill is a straight-forward leader who walks the walk. Hammond Lumber Company (our LBOY) is led out of Brunswick by Jason Gagnon, and we have had the pleasure of seeing the intense support at the Midcoast Tree Festival. Furthermore, they do so much in the community. The sheer number of local contractors they network and support is astonishing and the community volunteering their staff does in inspirational.

• Finally, we have our 2024 Nonprofit of the Year. Often, we have honored nonprofit organizations doing great work by using another category, but we created this standalone category this year. In awarding this for the first time, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association stood out to us for their unbelievably active year in representing the fishermen in our region, creating work transition programs, launching the monkfish stew initiative and supporting their industry when climate change crisis and legislative policies have struck in a negative way. We’re honored to recognize MCFA for their hard work.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

