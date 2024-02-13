Students from the Brunswick High School Off Campus Learning Program meet with the Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to learn more about Maine’s electoral system on Feb. 1. The students toured the Capitol and visited the House Gallery. Brunswick legislators Rep. Poppy Arford, Rep. Dan Ankeles, Rep. Cheryl Golek and Sen. Mattie Daughtry welcomed the students and teachers. Courtesy of the House Democratic Office
