Award-winning singer-songwriter Jud Caswell will perform at the Brunswick UU Church for the Concerts for a Cause series on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. to raise money for Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics.

This concert will be a “Morning Cordial Retrospective,” celebrating the pressing of Caswell’s fifth CD, “Keep Walking, Morning Cordial Vol. 1!”

“The Morning Cordial” is a video series that Caswell launched in March of 2020 to provide a sense of warmth and connection in a time that felt very solitary and isolating. He published a video every weekday for that whole first summer, and the series now has over 175 videos. Those videos included his own original songs, acoustic favorites, and many Irish songs.

Caswell is a master multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, banjo, cittern, whistles and Irish drums. His interpretations of songs from modern acoustic to traditional folk and Irish are done with excellent musicianship, and his words and warm, tender voice portray his landscapes like Wyeth, with a reverence for humble beauty.

Caswell’s originals have won some of the most prestigious songwriting contests in the country, including the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His songs have been taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “No. 4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV. The single, “The Great Divide,” from the album was the No. 2 song of October on Folk Alliance International’s Charts.

For this concert, Caswell will be taking the fan favorites of his Morning Cordials to the live stage.

Adult tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Student and child tickets are $10. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or ticketstripe.com/jcaswell. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: