WESTBROOK – Barbara L. Goodof, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2024, in Portland at the age of 94. Born in Portland to Leonard and Florence Libbey, Barbara’s life was marked by her strength, independence, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

Barbara was a member of the Deering High School class of 1947 and went on to study music at Westbrook Junior College. For many years she shared her love of music by directing her own all-female orchestra band, as well her church choir. In her late 30s, Barbara pivoted from music to pursue her passion for caring for others at the Maine School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Maine and Florida, diligently maintaining her nursing license until 2019.

Barbara was never one to back down from a challenge, and there is no better example of that than when she helped run The Silent Woman, a well-revered restaurant in Waterville, with her husband, Dr. Irving Goodof, and his business partner. Despite her background being in music and nursing, she appreciated the opportunity to learn and contribute to her community in yet another way, this time including her sons in the venture.

Though Barbara lived many of her 94 years in Maine, and considered herself a true Mainer, she adored her 40-plus years as a resident of Naples, Fla. Upon moving, she and her beloved husband indulged in their shared love of medicine, music, travel, and friends. Once widowed, Barbara continued to share these passions with her family and friends and fostered her ever-growing adoration of all things Disney; there was never a time that Mickey Mouse couldn’t put a smile on her face. Also, during her years in Florida, Barbara actively contributed her time to the Naples Chamber of Commerce and was a dedicated supporter of the Naples Neighborhood Health Clinic. Barbara took fierce pride in maintaining her stunning property, including her vast orchid collection, and was pleased to be able to keep her status as a Florida resident until just recently, when she came home to Maine to be near family.

Barbara is survived by her son Stephen Moores and his partner Paulette, her son Barry Moores and his partner Debi and her family, her son Scott Moores and his wife Kathy. She is also survived by stepsons Paul and David Goodof, David’s son Scott and family; nephew Jack Norton; and her treasured grandchildren Angela, Libbey, Chris, Jon, Brian and Kimberly, as well as their spouses; and her beautiful great-grandchildren. Barbara is fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Joe Goodof and his wife Rose, as well as her dear friends Michael and Mary Godreau, Laura Lykins, Jackie Adams, and David and Lori Wright.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, Florence and Leonard Libbey, her stepmother Joyce, her husband Dr. Irving Goodof; her sister Jeannette Norton; her son William “Bucky” Moores, her stepson Carl Goodof; her nephews Leonard and Paul Norton; and her dear friends David Lykins and Clark Adams.

Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of Barbara’s life on May 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home in Brunswick, where memories will be shared at a small service and luncheon reception.

The family extends their gratitude to Maine Medical Center in Portland and Stetson’s Funeral Home in Brunswick for their compassionate assistance. Barbara’s love will carry on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

Honoring Barbara’s caring spirit, donations may be directed to:

﻿ 88 12th Street North

Suite 100

Naples, FL 34102 or online

https://neighborhoodhealthclinic.org/ or

phone: 239-261-6600

Option 2 or to:

Fred Hutchinson

Cancer Center at :

https://www.fredhutch.org/en.html

– Direct the gift to “Fred Hutch greatest need”

﻿

