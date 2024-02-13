BANGOR – Gary (Garret) E. Cole, 74, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024 in Falmouth, Maine after a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinsons Disease with his family by his side. He was born on Oct. 24, 1949, in Bangor, Maine, the middle of five children, to Galen and Suzanne Cole.

Gary was raised on Norway Road in Bangor; his mother always recalled him as the smallest of her five children who grew to be the tallest. He graduated from Bangor High School in 1967, then attended Maine Central Institute for one year before receiving his Bachelor of Science (Business Administration) from the University of Maine in 1972. Gary was an avid and talented basketball player, playing for Bangor High School, MCI and 4 years at UMO. Gary continued playing basketball for many years in men’s leagues at the YMCA and in the driveway with his son, Jim.

It was in college Gary met his future wife, Marsha (Ostlund) Cole. Shortly after she graduated, the two were married July 14, 1973, and settled in Bangor where they raised their two children Jim and Kristin. Gary went to work for the family business, Coles Express. He worked various positions until 1980 when he was named President and served in that role for 10 years. During those 10 years his younger sister Janet, and younger brother Len worked by his side continuing the family business and advocating nationally with the American Trucking Association. While leading Coles Express, he was always known for fairness and loyalty to his employees and customers. He worked diligently to preserve the legacy of the founder, his grandfather Allie Cole, and his father, Galen Cole who served as president after Allie. Gary will always be regarded highly in the business community in Bangor and throughout the state of Maine.

When Coles Express was sold to Roadway Express in 1993, Gary took on his father’s next project, building the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor. This had been a dream of his fathers all his life and it was an honor for Gary to help him fulfill this dream. Gary served as President and Chairman on the Galen Cole Family Foundation. Among many programs the foundation serves, Reading Recovery was near and dear to he and his mother’s hearts. They both helped bring the program to the forefront of reading intervention throughout the state. In 2019, Gary was honored by the University of Maine for his advocacy and support for the University of Maine’s Reading Recovery Program.

Gary was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease in 2004. While this changed his path in life, he always stayed positive and grateful for the life that was given to him. He became involved with the Maine Parkinsons Society and served as President for several years. Marsha stood by his side as his disease progressed but sadly passed away unexpectedly in 2016 after 43 years of marriage. Gary was faced with new challenges but with the help of family and close friends he found his way to continue living happily.

One such friend is his “brother from another mother” Don Clayton. Along with his wife, Deb, Don was there for Gary in his greatest time of need. Whether it was to help with an errand, to listen or even just to sit in silence, Don helped Gary in ways no one else could.

Gary was blessed to find love and companionship again when he met Patricia Russell playing bridge. The two started out as friends and eventually realized there was a stronger bond. The pair spent over 6 years together, providing companionship and support. Pat’s family welcomed Gary in with open arms, they supported and cared for him whenever he was with them. Her grandchildren even adopted the name GarBear for him. Pat also became a member of the Cole Family, spending holidays together and becoming a bonus grandparent for Gary’s four grandchildren. We know Gary was grateful for the time they had together and the love and care she provided as his disease progressed.

Gary was a kind and gentle man; he was devoted and loyal to his family and friends. He was quick with a smile, or a joke and his loved ones looked to him for guidance through troubling times. Gary was uncompromising in always doing what was right and treating people with respect. He spent his retirement giving back to his community and honoring veterans, he accomplished both not needing recognition or fanfare. He adored his grandchildren as they arrived one by one into his life. He was quick to cuddle with them and always up for a card game. They will always remember their time with him at camp and Florida, loved having meals with Grampy and playing cards.

Gary is predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Marsha (Ostlund) Cole, his parents Galen and Suzanne Cole, his father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Edith Ostlund and his brother-in-law Jeffrey Ostlund. He is survived by Patricia Russell; his son, James Cole and wife Sara of Ashland, Massachusetts, his daughter Kristin Cole Vogell and her husband Eric, of Scarborough, Maine, four grandchildren, Alexander (14) and Zachary (11) Cole, and Hannah (14) and Abigail (11) Vogell; sister Ann Parke and her husband George, brother Richard Cole and his wife Jane, sister Janet Cole Cross and her husband, Bill, brother Len Cole and his wife Shelly; Sister in law Sun Ostlund and Sister in law Carole Ringer and her husband Robert. Gary is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews on both sides of the family.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Bangor, 703 Essex Street, Bangor with Dr. Steve Smith, officiating. All are invited for refreshments in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor.

Those who wish to:

remember Gary may make gifts in his memory to the:

First United Methodist Church of Bangor

703 Essex St.

Bangor, ME 04401 or:

the Galen Cole Family Foundation

405 Perry Road

Bangor, ME 04401

