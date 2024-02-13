NORWAY – Jocelyn T. (Dolbow) Whittemore, 30, passed away unexpectedly from complications of diabetes on Feb. 7, 2024, at home with her family by her side. Jocelyn was born on July 5, 1993 in Blue Hill, Maine.

She graduated from Deer Isle-Stonington High School in 2011. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern Maine in Social Behavioral Sciences with a concentration in early childhood development in May 2015.

Jocelyn met her best friend and the love of her life, Chris, in August 2015 and got married in August 2021. Jocelyn held many jobs starting from working with her father Lobstering to scooping ice cream, to Substitute Teaching at Oxford Hills School District, to Point Sebago and to her true calling as a 911 Dispatcher at the Oxford County Regional Communication Center.

She was a strong, beautiful woman with an infectious smile who loved photography, traveling, sunrises, sunsets, the ocean, and lighthouses. She loved animals, especially moose and her cats Joy, Duey, and Reese’s. She also loved her dog, Fryeburg, who she missed very much after he passed. She made many friends quickly as she was caring and compassionate. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her grandparents on both sides of the family, aunts, uncles, cousins, her cats Garfield, Fluffy, Tom, and her dog Fryeburg, as well as four of her high school classmates.

She leaves behind her husband Chris of Norway; her parents Joseph and Roberta Dolbow of Stonington, Chris’s parents Berdina and Wayne Whittemore of Norway; and her older sister Angelica and her husband Scott Philbrook of Scarborough; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends who were close enough to being part of her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the convenience of the family. Details will be announced.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills.

﻿Make checks payable to:

Responsible Pet Care “In Honor and Memory of Jocelyn Whittemore”

P.O. Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

or online at

http://www.responsiblepetcare.org.

