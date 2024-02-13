BRIDGTON – Lee Ann Nagle of Denmark, Maine, died at the Woodlands Community of Bridgton on Dec. 28, 2023 at the age of 81. She was born on Sept. 16, 1942 in Providence, R.I. to Richard and Mary Kelly Nagle. She graduated from North Kingstown High School and attended Annhurst College in Connecticut.

As a young adult Lee developed a love of skiing and spent several years working and skiing in the Rocky Mountains. When she found her way to Western Maine in the 1970s, she spent several years working at Pleasant Mountain Ski Area. Lee later found a calling for many years providing loving, in-home care for elderly clients in need of her support. She then also worked for nearly two decades providing customer service at Cuddledown of Maine and only reluctantly retired in her mid-70s.

A lifelong lover of animals, Lee delighted in animals large and small and over the years cared for dozens of cats, dogs, horses, chickens, peafowl and alpaca at her farm in Denmark. She was a dedicated supporter and volunteer at the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, and also volunteered in and supported their resale shop.

Lee was an exceptionally capable person who was both fiercely independent as well as caring and generous with her friends and family. A friend to all children, Lee particularly loved introducing her animals to visiting children. Lee loved a bargain and had a particularly good eye for beautiful antiques that she enjoyed collecting and filled her home with their beauty and charm.

Lee was predeceased by her parents and her great-aunt Clara Waterman as well as her brother David Nagle. She is survived by her brother Dick Nagle and his wife Lola Nagle of North Kingstown, R.I., and their children Rich Nagle and wife Christine Fletcher of Litchfield, and Janet Belval and husband Paul Belval of Tolland, Conn., as well as her sister-in-law Sharon Nagle of North Conway, N.H. and David and Sharon’s children Kelly Karuzis and husband Mike Karuzis of Fryeburg, and Jon Nagle of North Conway, N.H.

Lee’s family would like to warmly thank her private caregivers who initially helped her stay at home as well as her caregivers at the Woodlands Community in Bridgton and Androscoggin Hospice and Home Care for their excellent care.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the L.A. Barre Cemetery in Denmark, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at the Denmark Arts Center at 11AM, 50 W Main St, Denmark, ME. Online condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Lee’s memory can be made to the;

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter of

Fryeburg, Maine

