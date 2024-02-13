BIDDEFORD – Ronald Bruce Pike, 72, of Biddeford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Ron was born in Lewiston on April 21, 1951, son of Clayton and Yvette (Farrell) Pike. He grew up in Auburn, and graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1969. He went on to further his education at Thomas College, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in 1973. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Lewis. The couple married on Aug. 17, 1974 in the chapel at Bates College. Ron and Liz raised their two daughters, Katy and Jayca, starting in Waterville, and as the years went on they lived in Greene, Buxton, and Biddeford where they made countless friends.

Being from the generation of hard work there wasn’t anything he couldn’t accomplish or figure out. Ron was a true “jack of all trades” and enjoyed the challenges of problem solving. While living in Greene he ran his own business called “Handyman Services”. Later in life he worked in automotive sales.

One of his true passions was helping his family and friends. He took great pride in the work that he did on the homes of his two daughters, from the remodeling projects, to fixing lawn mowers, snow blowers, cars, plumbing, as well as renovating each home Ron and Liz purchased. He was invaluable to his family and to his neighborhood, and was someone people could call on for help anytime, day or night.

When time permitted, he enjoyed taking his boat out on both freshwater and saltwater. His favorite boat was his 17’ Triumph. Ron took great pleasure in watching his backyard birds and making bird houses and renovating furniture. He loved taking road trips with Liz and his girls, and they often traveled across the country to visit family in other states.

He loved his wife dearly, and was a devoted father to his two daughters. He faithfully attended all of his girl’s and grandson’s sporting events, drama performances and concerts. He spent countless hours playing with his girls, and grandsons, and enjoyed having special adventures with them. He was an incredible role model, and taught his daughters, grandsons, and sons-in-law everything he could.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Yvette Pike.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Pike; by his two daughters, Katy Hersey and husband Mike of Saco, and Jayca Pike and husband Adam Pease of Franklin, N.H.; by two grandsons, Grady Hersey and Ian Hersey; and by two sisters, Ann Towsley of Charleston, S.C., and Carol Moffatt of Elkton, Fla. He is also survived by two life-long friends, Mike Morreau and Ron Hiscock, who as a group called themselves the “Bradman Street Bombers”.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald’s name to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital : https://www.mainehealth.org/barbara-bush-childrens-hospital/fundraising-donations/ways-give

