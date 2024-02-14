In the aftermath of the Lewiston shooting, the governor and others are proposing legislation to protect the safety of our citizens. The usual suspects are taking and reinforcing their usual positions: the need for mental health care or weapons control.

The choice is not mental health care or gun control: it is robust mental health care and reasonable gun control.

Maine can do both. Maine must do both! To do less would be to dishonor the past and future victims of gun violence.

Alan Hull

Portland

