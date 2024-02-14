In the aftermath of the Lewiston shooting, the governor and others are proposing legislation to protect the safety of our citizens. The usual suspects are taking and reinforcing their usual positions: the need for mental health care or weapons control.
The choice is not mental health care or gun control: it is robust mental health care and reasonable gun control.
Maine can do both. Maine must do both! To do less would be to dishonor the past and future victims of gun violence.
Alan Hull
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.