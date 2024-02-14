In response to the recently published article from Jan. 31, (“Several people arrested after raids of 7 illegal marijuana grows in central Maine”), one has to wonder if there was a particular reason why the phrase “Chinese-run,” was parroted in the article. Is this the Chinese government that the article is referring to or is it referring to Chinese Americans/nationals? Would a phrase such “African-run” be used if it were in reference to Black people? Or “Mexican-run” if they were Mexican? Officials are clearly pushing sinophobia and repeating this phrasing without establishing that these are merely Chinese Americans or nationals adds fuel to the fire.
Considering the escalating tensions the U.S. government is causing internationally at the moment, including with China, the verbiage used and lack of clarification on reporting on this matter, on multiple occasions, reeks of racism and spreads unnecessary fear toward “the other” for a non-violent crime. And we wonder, or maybe not, why violent physical attacks against Asian Americans have been on the rise these past few years.
Something to consider.
Kyle Dunn
Whitefield
