Gov. Mills has been widely applauded for the gun safety proposals announced in her recent address.

That it required the massacre of 18 innocent Maine citizens to persuade her to act, however, should lessen our enthusiasm for her modest proposals. There is much, much more that needs to be done to protect us from senseless gun violence. At the very least, the Legislature should pass a 72-hour waiting period after a gun purchase, a ban on assault weapons and a robust red flag law as have been advocated by the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

These are sensible measures that the Legislature and governor should approve promptly. I would hope that no more Maine citizens need die from gun violence before we have the political will to take more action.

Marc Miller

Cumberland Foreside

