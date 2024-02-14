We thank the three Jewish women (Abby Alfred, Lara Rosen and Elizabeth Kramer) who, in their Feb. 7 op-ed, (“As we grapple with Gaza, Jewish institutions are letting us down”), courageously gave voice to Jews like us, who deplore Israel’s conduct in Gaza and support a permanent ceasefire.

Like the authors, it has pained and alienated us to see the vast majority of mainstream Jewish institutions stand by Israel, or at best remain silent, as Israel’s response to the horrors perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7 became itself horrific. Many, many Jews in Maine and beyond feel the same, especially, but not only, younger Jews.

Roberta de Araujo and Ron Kreisman

Portland

