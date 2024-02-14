Cape Elizabeth student wins statewide writing contest

Lily Jessen, 15, of Cape Elizabeth, is the grand prize winner of The Telling Room’s annual statewide writing contest. Her winning poem, “Never,” will be published in the nonprofit’s annual anthology of youth writing. First place also comes with a $250 cash prize.

The nonprofit Telling Room received over 300 submissions from Maine youth ages 6-18 in 13 counties. Each county winner will also be published in the anthology and receive $50. Other winners include Imogen Dedek, 11, of Mt. Ararat Middle School for “I am a Crow.”

FAME state education loan and repayment programs

Applications are open for state education and loan repayment programs from the Finance Authority of Maine.

Loan programs include “Educators for Maine,” merit-based forgivable loans for undergraduate or graduate students in education or speech pathology, or pursuing a career in child care and planning to work in Maine. Applications close May 1. The Maine Health Professions program offers up to $25,000 for Maine residents in post-graduate programs for medical, dental or veterinary degrees.

Loan repayment programs include those for Maine health care providers, nursing education and dental education. Some opportunities include FAME repaying 50% of a student’s outstanding education loan balance over three years.

Most program applications close May 31. For a full list of programs and eligibility, go to famemaine.com/applications.

FAME also has a Foreign Credentialing and Skills Recognition Grant Program, giving small grants to immigrants in Maine who are not yet eligible to work in the U.S. For more information and to apply, go to famemaine.com/credgrant.

Apply for credit union’s scholarship before March 25

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation College Scholarship Program is open to applications from Maine seniors graduating high school this spring. Five recipients will be chosen for scholarships from $1,000 to $10,000.

Applications require a 350-400-word essay, a resume and a letter of reference. Submissions must be received or postmarked by March 25. A full list of scholarships and applications are at atlanticfcu.com/scholarships.

