Norway Savings Bank has promoted Dylan Mooney  to vice president, senior investment and treasury officer; Kerry Millett, to vice president, facilities and purchasing manager; Jennifer Piper, to vice president, compliance and risk officer; and Brian Siebert, to vice president, commercial loan officer. It also promoted Corey McEntyre to assistant vice president, software engineer III; and Shannon Smith, assistant vice president, customer relationship management and marketing database specialist. Dave Guthro was hired as assistant vice president, marketing and communications officer.

Elizabeth Anne Mohan, a board-certified geriatrician, has joined InterMed’s Marginal Way Internal Medicine practice. She was previously the geriatric fellowship associate program director at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Eliza Rauscher has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty’s Portland office as a real estate agent.

Town & Country Federal Credit Unionbecame the founding sponsor of the University of Southern Maine’s future esports program and arena at its Gorham campus with a $750,000 donation.

VIP Tires & Service donated over $275,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2023. The company’s 35 locations in Maine contributed over $80,000, stores across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont chipped in with a total of $57,000 and VIP owner and chair John Quirk matched the total contributions. From left, Tim Winkeler, president and CEO; Rob Kaffel, region director; Kate Vickery, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish ME; Quirk; and Mary Daigle, senior manager of human resources. Contributed / VIP Tires & Service

