Hires, promotions, appointments

Norway Savings Bank has promoted Dylan Mooney to vice president, senior investment and treasury officer; Kerry Millett, to vice president, facilities and purchasing manager; Jennifer Piper, to vice president, compliance and risk officer; and Brian Siebert, to vice president, commercial loan officer. It also promoted Corey McEntyre to assistant vice president, software engineer III; and Shannon Smith, assistant vice president, customer relationship management and marketing database specialist. Dave Guthro was hired as assistant vice president, marketing and communications officer.

Elizabeth Anne Mohan, a board-certified geriatrician, has joined InterMed’s Marginal Way Internal Medicine practice. She was previously the geriatric fellowship associate program director at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Eliza Rauscher has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty’s Portland office as a real estate agent.

Giving back

Town & Country Federal Credit Unionbecame the founding sponsor of the University of Southern Maine’s future esports program and arena at its Gorham campus with a $750,000 donation.

