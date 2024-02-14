A pair of Marshwood High skiers – senior Hadley Prewitt and junior Quinn Maguire – earned giant slalom state titles Wednesday as the Class A Alpine championships got underway at Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton.

Prewitt, who won the giant slalom as a sophomore and finished second last winter, outdistanced a field of 89 girls, winning both the morning and afternoon runs by more than a second. Her combined time of 1 minute, 25.66 seconds was nearly three seconds faster than runner-up Bridget Jacobsen of Falmouth.

Jacobsen, a sophomore, was third after the morning run but moved ahead of teammate Riley Davis, a freshman, with a strong second run. They were the only three skiers to break 1:30 in combined time.

Joining Jacobsen and Davis in Falmouth’s scoring column were freshman Caitlynn Bateman (14th) and sophomore Kate Swallow (27th). The defending champion Navigators established a 14-point lead over Freeport, 758-744, in the two-day team competition.

Camden Hills is third at 721 and Kennebunk fourth at 718 among the 14 schools that put forth teams of at least four skiers.

Maguire likewise laid down the two fastest runs among a field of 88 boys, finishing with a combined time of 1:22.41. Landon Marquis, a Camden Hills junior and the defending slalom state champion, moved up from third place after his initial run to edge Falmouth sophomore Ian Christie for runner-up by four-tenths of a second in 1:24.00.

Advertisement

Two years ago, Maguire was the giant slalom runner-up as a freshman.

Christie led a 3-6-7-12 showing for Falmouth, with freshman Liam Keefer, sophomore Hayden Davis and freshman Blake Kingsley combining to build a 25-point cushion over second-place Edward Little, 776-751.

Freeport, the two-time defending state champion, is third at 736, and Fryeburg Academy is fourth at 714. Fifteen schools fielded a team of at least four skiers.

The meet concludes Thursday with a two-run slalom competition starting at 9 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous