Spencer Booth scored 25 points as second-seeded Scarborough opened the Class AA South boys’ basketball playoffs Wednesday night with a 73-54 quarterfinal win over visiting Bonny Eagle.

Liam Garriepy chipped in with 15 points, while Nate Glidden added 11, helping the Red Storm (15-4) advance to a semifinal next Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena against either South Portland or Thornton Academy.

Terrell Edwards scored 16 points for seventh-seeded Bonny Eagle (3-16).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 73, CAPE ELIZABETH 51: Jake New netted 22 points as the eighth-seeded Falcons (10-9) flew past the ninth-seeded Capers (6-13) in a Class B South prelim in Rumford.

Mountain Valley boasted four double-digit scorers, including Ben Desalle (16 points), Seneca Jones (13) and Tanner Henry (10). The Falcons advanced to face No. 1 seed and defending regional champion Oceanside in the quarterfinals Friday night at the Portland Expo.

Gabe Berman paced Cape Elizabeth with 16 points. Eli Smith added 12.

HALL-DALE 60, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 54: Keegan Cary scored 15 points and Zach Brown added 12 as the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (11-8) downed the 10th-seeded Seagulls (8-11) in a Class C South prelim at Farmingdale.

Brady Plante scored 23 points for OOB.

Hall-Dale moves on to play No. 2 Richmond in the quarterfinals Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.

WINTHROP 63, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Brayden Branagan scored 19 points and Carter Rivers had 16 as the sixth-seeded Ramblers (12-7) rolled past the 11th-seeded Hawks (8-11) in a Class C South prelim at Winthrop.

Colton Baird and Cole Bard each chipped in with 10 points for Winthrop, which earned a spot in the quarterfinals Monday at the Augusta Civic Center against No. 3 Monmouth Academy.

Dylan Capano led Sacopee Valley with 18 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Stacey scored 13 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 87, NOBLE 14: Ellie Gay and Kalin Curtis scored 12 points apiece and Logan Doughty had 11 as the top-seeded Rams (16-3) cruised past the eighth-seeded Knights (0-19) in a Class AA South quarterfinal at Gorham.

Twelve players scored for Gorham, which advances to a semifinal against Sanford or Thornton Academy next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

SCARBOROUGH 59, MASSABESIC 27: The third-seeded Red Storm (14-5) built a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and coasted from there in a Class AA South quarterfinal win over the No. 6 Mustangs (3-16) at Scarborough.

Ellie Rumelhart scored 14 points, Caroline Hartley tallied 12, and Helena Bukarac made three 3-pointers for nine points as the Red Storm advanced to the semifinals next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena against either South Portland or Bonny Eagle.

Lydia Desrochers paced Massabesic with 14 points.

OXFORD HILLS 51, PORTLAND 20: Ella Pelletier scored 15 points, and the second-seeded Vikings (14-5) used their depth and defense to down the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (2-17) in a Class AA North quarterfinal in Paris.

Tristen Derenburger made three 3-pointers for nine points, and Milo Seams added seven points for Oxford Hills, which advances to face Bangor or Windham in the semifinals next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Baleria Yugu led Portland with 10 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 3, WINDHAM 2: Ben Dumais scored his second goal of the game with 34 seconds remaining, lifting the Saints (11-3-1) over Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (9-7) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Connor St. George also scored for St. Dom’s. The Windham co-op got goals from Trevor Baillargeon and Philip Traina.

MARSHWOOD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Ayden Lockard completed a hat trick with two goals in the third period as Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (9-7) defeated the Golden Trojans (11-3) at Dover Ice Arena in New Hampshire.

Lockard broke a 1-1 tie with 4:18 remaining, then put in an empty-net goal just before the final buzzer.

Brennan Tabor scored in the first period for Thornton, the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll.

Ben Ott made 23 saves for the Knighthawks. Thornton’s Drew Johnson stop 19 shots.

