The planning and zoning board that oversees Maine’s most rural areas has denied a Canadian company’s application to rezone 374 acres of land about 20 miles east of Mount Katahdin to allow a metallic mineral mine at Pickett Mountain.

After rejecting requests for a delay, the Land Use Planning Commission voted 5-2 Wednesday to deny the rezoning bid from Wolfden LLC of Ontario. Wolfden needed that permit before it could ask the state Department of Environmental Protection for the actual mining permit.

The commission appeared to follow the recommendation of its three-person staff, who earlier this month came out against Wolfden’s proposal after concluding it threatened the region’s unique high-value natural resources and failed to offer sustainable economic opportunities.

Environmental and tribal opponents call Wolfden underfinanced and inexperienced. They worry that exposing rock rich in iron sulfide to air or water will create sulfuric acid that could threaten the water quality of a region known for its native brook trout and wild salmon fishing.

They also fear untested mineral extraction methods have the potential to hurt local drinking water supplies and tribal fishing traditions and note the mine would be located near a hugely popular outdoor recreation area – Baxter State Park.

Wolfden and some elected officials from area towns who see a mine as a jobs generator had urged the LUPC to delay its vote until the commission’s Oxford and Franklin county board seats are filled, but sitting commissioners said the debate had dragged on long enough.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Staff urges land-use planning board to reject Pickett Mountain mine rezoning

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: