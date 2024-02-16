Bill or no bill, it matters not. The president has no intention of stopping the flow of immigrants without proper documentation coming across our border. If he did, he could pick up a pen and do so – as he already has that authority. That clearly is not going to happen.
The truth is that this administration cannot resist the opportunity to secure millions of votes for the future of Biden’s party. It’s as simple as that.
The president must think those votes will be worth it, in spite of the risky and vulnerable position he is putting our country in.
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
