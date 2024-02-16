I am writing in support of a recent letter written by Harold Van Lonkhuyzen, M.D., regarding guns as a major public health burden in Maine. Mass shootings are a constant fear for children and adults alike in our society. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, now retired, I am fed up with the inadequacy of our current gun safety laws.

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition has outlined four priorities: universal background checks, a 72-hour waiting period, a red flag law and a ban on sales of assault weapons.

It’s time to push back against the gun lobby and contact our legislators to demand meaningful gun safety reform.

Destry Oldham-Sibley

Camden

