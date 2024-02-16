I am writing in support of a recent letter written by Harold Van Lonkhuyzen, M.D., regarding guns as a major public health burden in Maine. Mass shootings are a constant fear for children and adults alike in our society. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, now retired, I am fed up with the inadequacy of our current gun safety laws.
The Maine Gun Safety Coalition has outlined four priorities: universal background checks, a 72-hour waiting period, a red flag law and a ban on sales of assault weapons.
It’s time to push back against the gun lobby and contact our legislators to demand meaningful gun safety reform.
Destry Oldham-Sibley
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.