Peter Mills, executive director of Maine Turnpike Authority, announced that the preferred proposed path of the four-lane Gorham Connector road to the Maine Turnpike should go through Smiling Hill Farm land.

We definitely need a turnpike connector to alleviate traffic congestion in the Gorham/Scarborough/Westbrook area. But we need even more the wonderful oasis of animals and farmland that is Smiling Hill Farm, which has operated for 304 years for 13 generations. There are so few working farms left in Maine. Please help save this one.

Smiling Hill has been host to thousands of students on field trips from most southern Maine schools. They host cross-country track meets and groom beautiful cross-country ski trails. Thousands of families visit the barnyard animals and enjoy the homemade ice cream at the dairy bar/café.

None of this would be very enjoyable with the proposed connector road running near and through any of Smiling Hill land. Please urge Peter Mills to pick one of the other proposals that does not go through Smiling Hill Farm. I urge teachers, students, parents and all who care about this 304-year-old landmark to call, write, protest and object to this proposal. Please do this now before this proposal is chosen.

Cheryl Hall

Cape Elizabeth

