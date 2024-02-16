I’ve been depending on that “fair and balanced” cable news network to inform me about both major presidential candidates. I do hear much about one of the candidate’s age and mental fitness, but nothing about the other candidate’s stated admiration of despots, nor his declared desire to ignore international obligations.
I may need to switch to another network for balance.
Jack Glatter
Cumberland Center
