I’ve been depending on that “fair and balanced” cable news network to inform me about both major presidential candidates. I do hear much about one of the candidate’s age and mental fitness, but nothing about the other candidate’s stated admiration of despots, nor his declared desire to ignore international obligations.

I may need to switch to another network for balance.

Jack Glatter
Cumberland Center

letter to the editor
