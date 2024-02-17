Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, will be featured on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend in a segment on the war in Ukraine nearly two years after Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

King was interviewed for the segment by CBS News national security correspondent David Martin, the senator’s staff said. The segment also will feature the Academy Award-nominated documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” and interviews with injured Ukrainian soldiers.

King, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees, is an ardent supporter of a $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other U.S. allies. He delivered a lengthy plea to his colleagues on Jan. 31, flagging the potential pitfalls of failing to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin as the European allies failed to stop Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.

The Democratic-led Senate passed the aid bill 70-29 shortly before dawn Tuesday – after a group of Republicans spent the night trying to block it. Maine Sen. Susan Collins was among 22 Republicans who also voted in favor of the spending bill.

The future of the funding is unclear, however, as the Republican-led House isn’t expected to take up President Biden’s funding request for weeks.

“By providing sorely needed aid to Ukraine as it fights for its freedom against Putin’s brutal dictatorship, we are demonstrating our commitment to freedom, sovereignty, and democracy at home and abroad,” King said after the Senate vote. “They are fighting a war that can stop Putin in his tracks before he attempts to invade our NATO allies.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: