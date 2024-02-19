A Buckfield man was arrested for arson after allegedly setting his own home on fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Clay Jacobs, 46, was charged with arson after investigators determined the fire inside his home at 69 Depot St. was intentionally set, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office.

The fire marshal’s office did not release any details about how or why the fire was started.

The Buckfield Fire and Rescue Department responded to the house fire around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Chief Nick Merry of Turner Fire and Rescue told the Sun Journal that one person was home when the fire began and escaped without injury.

Merry said the fire began in a bedroom and firefighters were able to contain it to that area, but the single-wide mobile home could not be saved.

Jacobs was taken to Oxford County Jail after his arrest.

Firefighters from Hebron, Paris, Sumner, and Turner assisted at the scene.

