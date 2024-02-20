Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program recently announced a collaboration between its soup kitchen and three local organizations to provide free meals to members of the greater Brunswick community. Beginning March 4, The Gathering Place will offer bagged lunches to its visitors on Mondays and Thursdays, while People Plus is offering members a warm soup on Mondays. Independence Association will offer bagged lunches to its service users as well as members of the community on Thursdays beginning Feb. 29.

“We are excited to expand our partnerships with other local nonprofits in a way that can benefit service users across all four agencies,” Heather Ardivson, MCHPP’s program director said in a prepared release. ” … These collaborations bring back a chance for folks to sit and enjoy a meal together at a community location they are comfortable in.”

With partner organizations serving lunches that MCHPP staff and volunteers have prepared in advance, the agency said it will be able to save significant resources by closing their Food Access Center, located at 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, to the public on Mondays and Thursdays beginning in March.

“Collaboration and careful stewardship of our financial resources are both key tenets of MCHPP’s most recent strategic plan,” said Executive Director Hannah Chatalbash. “Changes like this help us accomplish both of those goals while continuing to improve food access for members of our community. I’m grateful to have such strong community partners with whom we can collaborate so effectively.”

More information about these upcoming changes, including hours and locations of daily lunch options, can be found on MCHPP’s website at mchpp.org. Anyone with questions about meeting their food needs through this service change is encouraged to contact Arvidson at harvidson@mchpp.org or 725-2716 ext. 305.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: