To support and expand Maine’s food production capabilities, Coastal Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with FocusMaine is offering the Tastemakers Initiative for a sixth time. Applications are open to Maine agriculture, aquaculture or fishery businesses, or companies that source from Maine agriculture, aquaculture or fisheries.

The Tastemakers Initiative helps established food and beverage companies in Maine expand and improve production capacity, create jobs and meet targeted growth goals.

Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded through a competitive review process. The deadline to apply is midnight on March 1. Details about the program can be found at ceimaine.org/advising/business/agriculture/tastemakers/.

