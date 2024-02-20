An injured hiker from Bath was rescued in New Hampshire’s White Mountains over the weekend, authorities said.

Cassandra Haskell, 37, was hiking down Mount Avalon Saturday afternoon with a friend, using a small sled to descend some of the steeper sections of the trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and game.

“Unfortunately, she could not control her speed and direction and hit a tree, suffering a lower-leg injury,” Fish and Game said in a statement.

Haskell was unable to move on her own and several nearby hikers gave her clothes to stay warm while they contacted authorities around 2:50 p.m., Fish and Game said. Officers and rescue volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team reached Haskell around 5:30 p.m. and loaded her into a sled to descend the mountain, arriving at the trailhead at about 7:15 p.m., according to Fish and Game. She was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife,” Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game officials rescued another hiker Saturday who they said didn’t have proper clothing while hiking Mount Washington.

