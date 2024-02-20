Next Thursday is Feb. 29, the first one since 2020. That date four years ago seems like a long time ago — not just because it has been four years but also because it was right before the Maine Fishermen’s Forum, which was the last large gathering I attended before the pandemic. The forum is a public event held at the Samoset Resort in Rockland every year to bring together scientists, managers and fishermen to share information and have discussions about topics important to Maine fisheries. It’s also a large social gathering with plenty of opportunities for people who don’t always get to see each other — on or off the water — to spend time together with their families. There are specific activities set up for kids as well as a trade show with plenty of big engines and fancy electronics to check out, and a kick-off seafood banquet on Thursday evening. There are also practical sessions like first aid and CPR trainings.

I have fond memories from the 2020 forum of seeing and exchanging hugs with some of the fishermen and their families that I may only see once a year. I was particularly grateful for those connections given the pending disconnection that the pandemic forced upon us. The very next year, the forum was held virtually, and it made me reflect upon how invaluable these human connections are. It has also made me recognize how amazing it is that this three-day event is free and open to the public every year.

The Maine Fishermen’s Forum is not just a gathering for those involved in the fisheries world but for anyone interested in learning more about the people involved and complexity of the science and management that go into what proscribes their livelihoods. I attended my first Fishermen’s Forum as a student studying environmental science many years ago and was mostly a sponge, trying to gather in and store up as much as I could from the many sessions I listened in on. There was incredible value in being able to observe the discussions about everything from clam harvesting to stock assessments to temperature monitoring in the Gulf of Maine.

Each year, there is a unique set of issues facing Maine fisheries, and this year is no different. Top of mind for many is the impact of this January’s double storms. There are questions about what needs to happen to clean up damage and what it will take to recover and rebuild. In addition, there are myriad sessions about everything from aquaculture to algal blooms to offshore wind. On the surface, there is plenty to learn about fisheries science, but more importantly, it is a chance to understand a bit more about the coastal culture and heritage of Maine and the inner workings of what it takes to ensure that it stays a part of what defines Maine in the future. As someone who is most certainly “from away,” I certainly appreciate what I first took away from the forum as a student. I also look forward to learning something new this year — very much including what’s new with the people I get to reconnect with this pending leap year.

For more information about the Maine Fishermen’s Forum, including a list of sessions, topics and schedules, visit mainefishermensforum.org.

Susan Olcott is the director of operations at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

